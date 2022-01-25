 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rodney Carrington to perform at La Crosse Center

Carrington’s a little bit country, a little bit raunch ’n’ roll

Comedian/singer Rodney Carrington brings his “Here Comes the Truth” tour May 21 to the La Crosse Center. Parents are cautioned that some of his material is unsuitable for children.

Rodney Carrington has added La Crosse to his spring "Let Me In!" tour.

Carrington is known for the witty and sarcastic humor that he is able to blend into various mediums of stand-up, music, and short films. He integrates his country roots seamlessly into the essence of his demeanor and writing style.

Carrington will be at the La Crosse Center on Friday, May 6. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 28. Tickets will be available at the La Crosse Center Box office and at Ticketmaster.com.

Outback Presents is making Carrington’s appearance in La Crosse. For more information visit www.outbackpresents.com

