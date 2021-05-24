Roll Call: Follow key votes in Congress in our weekly report

Patent demographics: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., to the Endless Frontier Act (S. 1260), to require the collection of demographic information, submitted voluntarily, by patent inventors. Tillis said the information obtained would help to “create more intellectual property, to create more patents, and to get more people engaged in the patents and intellectual property system.” The vote, on May 19, was 71 yeas to 27 nays. Nays: Johnson R-WI; yeas:

Funding technology programs: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to the Endless Frontier Act (S. 1260), that would have used unspent funds authorized by coronavirus relief laws to fund implementation of the Act. Scott said that given the trillions of dollars of recently incurred federal debt and higher inflation, “we need to be fiscally responsible in every use of taxpayer dollars.” An amendment opponent, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said redirecting the funds “would take money away from broadband and, eventually, it could take money away from things like aerospace, manufacturing, and money that is there for the people who have been impacted by the downturn who no longer have jobs and need to be retrained and skilled.” The vote, on May 19, was 47 yeas to 50 nays. Yeas: Johnson R-WI; nays: Baldwin D-WI