Roll Call: Follow key votes in Congress

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

House votes

Veterans event fees: The House has passed the Free Veterans from Fees Act (H.R. 1029), sponsored by Rep. Gregory W. Steube, R-Fla., to waive special use permit fees for military veterans events at war memorials on federal land in the Washington, D.C., area. A supporter, Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., said: “It is the right thing to do, to try to reduce the cost for a lot of these important commemorative occasions happening right here in our nation’s capital.” The vote, on Oct. 19, was 421 yeas to 3 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Rental cars and terrorism: The House has passed the Darren Drake Act (H.R. 4089), sponsored by Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., to require the Homeland Security Department to issue guidelines to car rental companies on strategies for preventing acts of terrorism that use vehicles they rent to individuals. The vote, on Oct. 19, was 379 yeas to 51 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Making prescription drugs: The House has passed the National Centers of Excellence in Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Act (H.R. 4369), sponsored by Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J. The bill would have the Food and Drug Administration designate and fund certain colleges and universities as centers for the development of continuous manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs. The vote, on Oct. 19, was 368 yeas to 56 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Opioid prevention grants: The House has passed the State Opioid Response Grant Authorization Act (H.R. 2379), sponsored by Rep. David J. Trone, D-Md., to reauthorize through 2027 the federal government’s opioid response program for sending grant money to states, and expand the program to include both opioid and other forms of substance abuse. The vote, on Oct. 20, was 380 yeas to 46 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Drug prevention funding: The House has passed the Drug-Free Communities Pandemic Relief Act (H.R. 654), sponsored by Rep. David P. Joyce, R-Ohio, to provide for waiving requirements local governments must meet to receive federal matching funding under the Drug-Free Communities Support Program. The vote, on Oct. 20, was 395 yeas to 30 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Medical stockpiles: The House has passed the Strengthening Americas Strategic National Stockpile Act (H.R. 3635), sponsored by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mo. The bill would change operation of the federal government’s stockpile of equipment and drugs for use in medical emergencies, including setting out required stockpiling levels and plans for distribution. The vote, on Oct. 20, was 397 yeas to 22 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Wireless networks: The House has passed the Open RAN Outreach Act (H.R. 4032), sponsored by Rep. Colin Z. Allred, D-Texas, to require the federal government to work with small telecommunications providers on their deployment of Open Radio Access Network (RAN) wireless technology to their customers. The vote, on Oct. 20, was 410 yeas to 17 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Steve Bannon subpoena: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 730), sponsored by Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., to find Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for declining to obey a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Thompson said that “unlike other witnesses who have engaged and worked with our team to find a way to cooperate, Mr. Bannon told us he wouldn’t comply because the former president told him not to.” A resolution opponent, Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said: “The select committee despises Steve Bannon’s politics, so they are abusing their power to put him in jail.” The vote, on Oct. 21, was 229 yeas to 202 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Elections law: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a motion to consider the Freedom to Vote Act (S. 2747), sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. The bill would make numerous changes to voting and election procedures, including declaring Election Day in November as a federal holiday, stipulating that only felons currently under sentence can be deemed ineligible to vote due to criminal offenses, and establishing new criminal offenses for hindering people from voting. The vote, on Oct. 20, was 49 yeas to 51 nays. Nays: Johnson R-WI; yeas:

Baldwin D-WI

Washington district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Tana Lin to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the western district of Washington. Lin has been a private practice lawyer at a Seattle law firm since 2004. The vote, on Oct. 21, was 52 yeas to 45 nays.

Not voting: Johnson R-WI; yeas:

Baldwin D-WI

Along with this week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Prison Camera Reform Act (S. 2899), to require the Director of the Bureau of Prisons to address deficiencies and make necessary upgrades to the security camera and radio systems of the Bureau of Prisons to ensure the health and safety of employees and inmates.

