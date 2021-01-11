Roll Call: Follow the votes in Congress in our weekly report

House votes

House rules package: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 8), sponsored by Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., to establish the House’s rules for the new 117th Congress. The rules include limiting the ability to submit a motion to recommit legislation, making permanent the Office of Diversity, and establishing the Inclusion and Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth. Hoyer said the rules “are not denigrating or denying anybody’s free speech any more than the Republicans denied free speech in the most closed Congress in our history just a few years ago.” An opponent, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said the rules package “tramples on minority rights and it ensures a power grab by Democratic leadership. It will change the nature of this institution, and not for the better.” The vote, on Jan. 4, was 217 yeas to 206 nays. Yeas: