Roll Call: Follow the votes in Congress in this weekly report

House votes

Seizing presidential power: The Hose has passed a resolution (H. Res. 21), sponsored by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., calling for Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to take power as acting president by activating section 4 of the 25th amendment and declaring that President Donald Trump is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office. Raskin said the action was needed because Trump “is not meeting the oath that he swore, to uphold and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” An opponent, Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., said the resolution “is asserting power to misuse the 25th Amendment in a manner that does overturn the votes of the previous electoral college.” The vote, on Jan. 12, was 223 yeas to 205 nays. Yeas: