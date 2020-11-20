Roll call: Follow the votes in Congress

WASHINGTON -- Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

House votes

RECREATION AND DISABLED VETERANS: The House has passed the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act (S. 327), sponsored by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., to provide a lifetime National Recreational Pass to federal lands for all veterans who have disabilities stemming from their military service. A supporter, Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said providing free passes would both recognize the sacrifices of disabled veterans and give them access to "the healing and restorative powers of our public lands." The vote, on Nov. 16, was unanimous with 401 yeas.

Yeas: Kind D-WI (3rd)

VA QUALITY OF CARE: The House has passed the Improving Safety and Security for Veterans Act (S. 3147), sponsored by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to require the Veterans Affairs Department to submit to Congress reports on patient safety and the quality of care at the agency's medical centers. The vote, on Nov. 16, was unanimous with 394 yeas.

Yeas: Kind D-WI (3rd)