 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
ROLL CALL | A Week in Congress

Roll Call: House passes infrastructure measure

  • 0
Congress Budget

Democrats celebrate on the House floor late Friday in Washington after the House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim.

 House Television via AP

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

The Senate was in recess. The House and Senate are scheduled to come back to session next week.

House votes

Surface transport spending: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America Act (H.R. 3684), sponsored by Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., to authorize through fiscal 2026 surface transportation programs, including highways, mass transit, and rail, and set out fiscal 2022 spending on those programs. DeFazio called it “a transformative bill that will improve mobility, economic competitiveness, and the quality of life in communities across the country.” An opponent, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., said it “prioritizes Green New Deal mandates above actual transportation needs.” The vote, on Nov. 5, was 228 yeas to 206 nays. Yeas:

  • Kind D-WI (3rd)

COLLECTION: President Biden's visit to La Crosse

Here are photo galleries, videos and our full coverage of President Biden's visit to La Crosse on Tuesday. 

WATCH NOW: Biden tours La Crosse bus fleet in a push for infrastructure plan
Government and Politics
alert featured

WATCH NOW: Biden tours La Crosse bus fleet in a push for infrastructure plan

  • Olivia Herken
  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden made a stop in La Crosse Tuesday to tour the city’s hybrid and electric bus fleet while promoting his infrastructure plan, pitching to communities big and small that the new bill will work for them.

IN PHOTOS: President Biden visits La Crosse
Local

IN PHOTOS: President Biden visits La Crosse

  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden traveled to La Crosse on Tuesday as he looked to sell voters Tuesday on the economic benefits of the $973 billion bipartis…

IN PHOTOS: Onlookers turn out to see President Biden in La Crosse
Local News
alert top story topical

IN PHOTOS: Onlookers turn out to see President Biden in La Crosse

  • Peter Thomson
  • Updated
  • 0

Onlookers came out to see President Joe Biden but were kept far from his transit center event in La Crosse. Here are some of the scenes from o…

WATCH NOW: Community members view Biden's motorcade, offer thoughts on infrastructure plan
Local News
topical alert top story

WATCH NOW: Community members view Biden's motorcade, offer thoughts on infrastructure plan

  • Emily Pyrek
  • Updated
  • 0

Community members spread along Third Street late Tuesday morning to see the motorcade bringing President Joe Biden to his speaking destination, watching as Secret Service, police and ambulance preceded and followed the limousine. 

President Biden speaks about a $973 billion infrastructure program
National

President Biden speaks about a $973 billion infrastructure program

  • 0

President Joe Biden looked to sell voters on the economic benefits of the proposed 973 billion infrastructure package while in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Watch now: President Biden's motorcade in La Crosse
National
web only

Watch now: President Biden's motorcade in La Crosse

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

President Joe Biden's motorcade travels to an event in La Crosse on Tuesday.

President Biden visits La Crosse
National
web only

President Biden visits La Crosse

  • 0
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News