Roll call: Keep up with key votes in Congress

TVA board member: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Beth Harwell to serve on the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Harwell was from 1988 to 2019 a member of the Tennessee State House, including 8 years as its speaker. The vote, on Dec. 19, was 59 yeas to 25 nays. Yeas: Johnson R-WI; nays:

Second TVA board member: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brian Noland to serve on the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Noland has been the president of East Tennessee State University since 2012. The vote, on Dec. 20, was 84 yeas to 5 nays. Yeas:

Johnson R-WI, Baldwin D-WI

California district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the central district of California. Aenlle-Rocha has been a judge on the Los Angeles superior court since 2017, and before that was a private practice lawyer in Los Angeles and assistant U.S. attorney for the central district. The vote, on Dec. 20, was 80 yeas to 8 nays. Yeas:

