 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roll Call: Trump impeachment trial votes in the Senate
0 comments
top story
ROLL CALL | A Week in Congress

Roll Call: Trump impeachment trial votes in the Senate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trump Impeachment

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the Senate chamber during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington on Feb. 13.

 J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

There were no key votes in the House.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Senate votes

Impeachment trial witnesses: The Senate has agreed to a motion to consider and debate any motion to subpoena witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of former President Trump. The vote, on Feb. 13, was 55 yeas to 45 nays. Nays: Johnson R-WI; yeas:

  • Baldwin D-WI

Impeachment vote: The Senate has acquitted former President Trump of the incitement of insurrection impeachment article brought against him by the House in connection with the disturbance on Capitol Hill on January 6, as the Senate was meeting to certify the Electoral College vote. One of the House impeachment prosecutors, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said Trump “acted no better than a marauder and a member of that mob by inciting those people to come here” to Capitol Hill and disrupt certification. Michael Van Der Veen, a lawyer for Trump, said that during the impeachment trial, “at no point did you hear anything that could ever possibly be construed as Mr. Trump encouraging or sanctioning an insurrection.” The vote, on Feb. 13, was 57 guilty to 43 not guilty, with a two-thirds majority required for a guilty verdict. Not guilty: Johnson R-WI; guilty: Baldwin D-WI

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers Budget Spends Down the Surplus

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News