Roll On to perform Alabama hits in Caledonia

Roll On, a seven-piece band fronted by lead vocalist Tom Uecker, will bring its Alabama tribute show to Caledonia High on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 pm.
Based in Minnesota, this band is a top-notch group of musicians having fun with the great hits of the iconic country band, Alabama. The harmonies and instrumentation of Roll On create memories of some of the greatest songs of all time including: Dixieland Delight, Roll On, If You’re Gonna Play in Texas, Feels So Right, Love in the First Degree and many more.
Tickets are $30 each. Available at Wired Rooster, 131 E. Main St., Caledonia and Mary Ann’s Floral & Gifts, 308 E. Main St., Caledonia during business hours or purchase on-line at
caledonia.ticketleap.com/Alabama
The show is sponsored by Caledonia’s Farm to Table committee.
IN PHOTOS: Caledonia Girls get Solid Win over Cotter
Isabelle Schultz with a Floater in the Lane
Caledonia senior guard Isabelle Schultz (24) shoots a floater in the lane during Friday night basketball action against Cotter on December 2, 2022, at Caledonia High School.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Abby Williams Concentrates on "D"
Cotter freshman Abby Williams (3) concentrates on defense during Friday night basketball action against Caledonia on December 2, 2022, at Caledonia High School.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Isabelle Schultz
Caledonia senior guard Isabelle Schultz (24) smiles as she brings the ball up the court against Cotter during Friday night basketball action on December 2, 2022, at Caledonia High School.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Clarissa Sauer with the Layup
Cotter sophomore Clarissa Sauer (25) finds herself open for a layup during Friday night basketball action against Caledonia on December 2, 2022, at Caledonia High School.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Jovial King with a Shot in the Lane
Caledonia senior guard Jovial King (12) shoots a shot in the lane over Cotter sophomore forward Clarissa Sauer (25) during Friday night basketball action on December 2, 2022, at Caledonia High School.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Clarissa Sauer with the Dribble Drive
Cotter sophomore Clarissa Sauer (25) attempts to dribble past a Warrior defender during Friday night basketball action against Caledonia on December 2, 2022, at Caledonia High School.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Contact in the Lane
Cotter freshman Abby Williams (3) attempts to drive the lane during Friday night basketball action against Caledonia on December 2, 2022, at Caledonia High School.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Katelyn Ubl
Cotter sophomore Katelyn Ubl (10) looks to inbound the ball to a teammate during Friday night basketball action against Caledonia on December 2, 2022, at Caledonia High School.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Jovial King with the Layup
Caledonia senior guard Jovial King (12) shoots a layup over Cotter junior Ava Killian (33) during Friday night basketball action on December 2, 2022, at Caledonia High School.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Allyssa Williams with the inbounds pass
Cotter senior Allyssa Williams (15) makes an inbounds pass to a teammate during Friday night basketball action against Caledonia on December 2, 2022, at Caledonia High School.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Elenore Milde with the Layup Attempt
Caledonia senior forward Elenore Milde (20) attempts a layup in the lane during Friday night basketball action against Cotter on December 2, 2022, at Caledonia High School.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Abby Williams for the Trey
Cotter freshman Abby Williams (3) fires a trey during Friday night basketball action against Caledonia on December 2, 2022, at Caledonia High School.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
