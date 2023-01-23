 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roll On to perform Alabama hits in Caledonia

Roll On

Roll On

Roll On, a seven-piece band fronted by lead vocalist Tom Uecker, will bring its Alabama tribute show to Caledonia High on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 pm.

Based in Minnesota, this band is a top-notch group of musicians having fun with the great hits of the iconic country band, Alabama. The harmonies and instrumentation of Roll On create memories of some of the greatest songs of all time including: Dixieland Delight, Roll On, If You’re Gonna Play in Texas, Feels So Right, Love in the First Degree and many more. 

Tickets are $30 each. Available at Wired Rooster, 131 E. Main St., Caledonia and Mary Ann’s Floral & Gifts, 308 E. Main St., Caledonia during business hours or purchase on-line at caledonia.ticketleap.com/Alabama

The show is sponsored by Caledonia’s Farm to Table committee.

