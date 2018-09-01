Our home was inundated and nearly destroyed from the recent ﬂood that occurred the night of Aug. 27 across from Goose Island on Hwy. 35 known as Old Hwy. 35.
One entire section of our basement wall collapsed from the rush of water that flowed down the valley and across ours and our neighbors’ yards one block west of Hwy. 35.
Special thanks to our neighbors’ support with pails, rakes, shovels, hoses and the tremendous cleanup work that was performed by students from the UW-La Crosse football and De Soto high school football teams who carried tons of mud and debris from our basement.
We could not have done it without all of your help.
Ron Atkisson
and Deborah Blowers, Stoddard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.