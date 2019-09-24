Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, said Tuesday he supports further investigation into President Donald Trump but stopped short of joining House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's call for an impeachment probe.
"The reports of a whistleblower complaint alleging that the president actively coerced a foreign government to meddle in our election are extremely concerning. The administration must hand over the whistleblower report, as required by law, so Congress can investigate these claims as part of its constitutional duties. As a former special prosecutor, I know no one is above the law — not even the president," Kind said in a statement.
The inquiry comes after the whistleblower complaint surfaced that alleged the president asked for help investigating Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Kind supported a formal impeachment inquiry against Democratic President Bill Clinton in October 1998.
Someone"s got to do it or it will keep happening again,again,again and again....like it already has for 3+ horrendous ,agonizing years. If the Dems or Independents fear his popularity sky-rocketing, as with Bill Clinton....so be it. I"m still paying for a misdemeanor shoplifting mistake from 10 years ago. trump"s gig is a tad more serious.
Ya"ll want of more??? Re-elect trump.
