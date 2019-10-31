Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, joined all but two of his Democratic colleagues in the House Thursday to vote yes on ground rules for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
“As a former special prosecutor, I believe that it is imperative for the House to uncover all of the facts and evidence so that an appropriate remedy can be determined. Today the House took steps necessary to move forward with the investigation in a manner that will make testimony and facts public and give the president the opportunity to defend his actions. I firmly believe that impeachment should be the last resort, but as a co-equal branch of government, Congress has a constitutional obligation to investigate any misconduct — regardless of political party.”
In 1998, Kind was one of 31 Democrats in the House who voted to move forward with an impeachment inquiry into President Bill Clinton’s misconduct.
You have free articles remaining.
On Thursday, the House approved the package on a 232-196 vote, with all Republicans against. Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson and New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew were the two Democrats voting no.
Peterson had said in the past that an impeachment proceeding is pointless without bipartisan support and would only divide the country further.
He added to that Thursday with a statement saying he has "some serious concerns with the way the closed-door depositions were run" and said he is "skeptical that we will have a process that is open, transparent and fair."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Ron should take another pic for the news papers to use. He has a totally vacant look on his mug.
This is news, Ron Kind is a good little Pelosi minion, just does what he is told.
Hey Collin Peterson....if you look like a Republican, swim like a Republican, and quack like a Republican, then you must be a Republican. Why are you calling yourself a Democrat?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.