Room tax down 37% in La Crosse as tourism groups begin planning for 2021 budgets

The city of La Crosse has experienced a 37% decline in the room taxes it collects -- one of the biggest revenue contributors for the city, the city's finance department reports.
The room tax is a percentage of a hotel's room rate that the city collects, and as more events and social gatherings are being cancelled, fewer people are traveling and staying in hotels.
As of August, the total room tax collected in the city is $971,209 — compared to the $2,809,041 collected in 2019, which was up from the previous year.
It's not the only blow the city is taking tourism-wise, either.
The La Crosse Center, which brings in the most revenue for the city each year, has experienced a $565,000 loss to date, officials said, as it has cancelled most of its events and faces an uncertain next year-and-a-half.
Last year, the event center made a profit of $386,000.
The La Crosse Center has been running "very lean" with staffing since the pandemic hit, and has reduced its team of 16 to 11 employees as it tries to balance its budget.
The county's new system of reporting on COVID-19 in the area has allowed the center a bit more flexibility, though, officials said, and they have hopes to hold at least five events with 200 people each by the end of the year.
Five other "good-sized" events are also in the works for the rest of the year, such as the holiday fair and wrestling tournaments, but they need approval from health officials.
"We're hoping we can do it, you know. Santa? Probably not. We're hoping it can sound and feel like the holiday fair," said the center's business manager, Sue Wieman, at last week's meeting.
Staff are getting unique in planning for these events that members of the community look forward to each year. For the holiday fair, they have plans to spread the event across two rooms so booths can space out, and expand the aisles shoppers walk through.
That means counting on shoppers to keep a certain occupancy, and masks will also be required if the event is allowed to go on.
"I think with Christmas coming, I think we really need something to put smiles back on people's faces," said council member Gary Padesky.
The holiday fair is just one example of how tourism in the city and area has had to get creative because of the pandemic. But the Coulee Region has benefitted from its natural destination spots, too.
"We are extremely blessed, and of course there's a reason we live in this area. We have bluffs and trails and water, and we're blessed to have that for us to use and market and get people here so they can visit in a safe manner and stay healthy," said A.J. Frels, executive director at Explore La Crosse.
The tourism bureau reported that the region was expected to take a 60% reduction in tourism dollars for the rest of the year, but Frels said it hasn't been quite that bad, because of the safe leisure travel the area has to offer.
There was still a half a million dollars that needed to be adjusted in revenues with the bureau, though, and a loss of $100,000 after balancing the budget.
Explore La Crosse is in the unique position of lifting up other businesses while trying to keep afloat itself. It is trying to look ahead to the future, with things like offering free space in next year's visitor's guide to anyone who bought in for 2020.
"Quite honestly, they're doing very well all things considered in booking for '22, '23, '24, and even got some events they're working on and have booked for 2025. So, there's things happening," Frels said.
Budgets
As 2020 begins to come to a close, many groups are beginning to think about their budgets for next year.
The La Crosse Center, in its first 2021 budget request, is expecting to spend $1,848,387, which is down considerably from the approved $2.4 million 2020 budget.
For Explore La Crosse, the difference in spending for next year is much smaller, as it proposed $1,340,230 for the 2021 budget, just down a bit from the $1.7 million approved for last year.
The city of La Crosse will begin its 2021 budget process in the coming weeks.
