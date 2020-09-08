Room tax down 37% in La Crosse as tourism groups begin planning for 2021 budgets

Five other "good-sized" events are also in the works for the rest of the year, such as the holiday fair and wrestling tournaments, but they need approval from health officials.

"We're hoping we can do it, you know. Santa? Probably not. We're hoping it can sound and feel like the holiday fair," said the center's business manager, Sue Wieman, at last week's meeting.

Staff are getting unique in planning for these events that members of the community look forward to each year. For the holiday fair, they have plans to spread the event across two rooms so booths can space out, and expand the aisles shoppers walk through.

That means counting on shoppers to keep a certain occupancy, and masks will also be required if the event is allowed to go on.

"I think with Christmas coming, I think we really need something to put smiles back on people's faces," said council member Gary Padesky.

The holiday fair is just one example of how tourism in the city and area has had to get creative because of the pandemic. But the Coulee Region has benefitted from its natural destination spots, too.