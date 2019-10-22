Utility work near the intersection of Rose and Hagar streets is to blame for a road closure for northbound traffic on Rose Street on the city's North Side.
The posted detour begins at Monitor Street. Rose Street, as well as side streets, will remain open to local traffic between Hagar and Clinton streets.
The closure is necessary for removal and replacement of a collapsing sanitary sewer, according to city officials. The Board of Public Works declared an emergency earlier this week to expedite repairs.
Motorists should anticipate traffic backups intermittently throughout the day, especially at peak hour times.
The closure is expected to last until Nov. 1.
