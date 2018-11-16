Coulee Region Rotary Clubs ramped up their Warm Feet, Warm Hearts campaign just in time to help the La Crosse Warming Center stockpile winter clothing for homeless people who have pushed the overnight shelter to its capacity this week.
“We’ve had almost 100 different faces” since the shelter opened for the season Nov. 1, said director Leticia Silva, who said guests the past five nights have numbered 39 and 40.
With temperatures dropping below freezing, “it’s good they have been able to get a warm meal, do laundry and shower,” Silva said of the amenities at the center at 413 S. Third St.
Area Rotary clubs expanded beyond the inaugural effort last year, when the Warm Feet, Warm Hearts signaled that they were focusing on donations of socks and sweatshirts, said Sheila Wieser, co-chair of the Downtown Rotary Club of La Crosse’s Humanitarian Committee.
Last year, the campaign collected 300 pairs of socks, compared with 769 items this year, including not only socks and sweatshirts but also coats, sweaters, long underwear and stocking caps and hats, Wieser said.
“We spread the word to all of the Rotary clubs very early, and they were very generous,” said Wieser, who said participants beyond her club included Rotary East, Rotary After Hours, Valley View Rotary, Hilltoppers Rotary and La Crescent Rotary.
“We had a lot of coats this year, and one lady crocheted a lot of hats herself,” she said.
The Warming Center, which remains open through April 30, provided services to more than 300 different guests — amounting to 6,890 individual overnight stays — last year, Silva said.
Almost 270 volunteers contributed nearly 5,000 hours to help staff the shelter overnight, she said. In addition churches, community groups and businesses donated hot meals served each night.
The schedule of groups bringing in the meals is nearly full, but a few openings remain, Silva said.
However, individual volunteers are always needed she said, adding, “We’re a nonprofit, so we always need volunteers.”
Volunteers are needed especially from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays and overnights Mondays through Fridays. Anyone who wants to volunteer can call Silva at 608-519-8020 or go to the La Crosse Warming Center section of the Catholic Charities website.
The center, which has check-in time from 7 to 8:30 p.m., is open to people 18 and older from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. After 9 p.m., it is able to take in some referrals from police, hospitals and The Salvation Army.
