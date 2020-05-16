Rotary Club of La Crosse grants donated to local food, youth programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rotary Club of La Crosse has received a $1,000 Disaster Relief Grant from the Rotary International Foundation. The grant will be donated to the Hunger Task Force's "Together We Can" Drive-thru Food Drive to be hosted at the Valley View Mall at 11:30 a.m. May 22.

Rotary District 6250 also presented the La Crosse Rotary Club with a grant of $2,000. These funds will be split to support local needs during this time.

The organizations that will be receiving $500 each are The New Horizon’s Food Pantry, Gateway Council Boy Scouts Camp Subsidies, YMCA Youth Activities and New Horizon’s DART Program. These funds will be presented to the organizations in the coming weeks.

For more information on the Rotary Club and its local actions, visit www.rotarycluboflacrosse.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.