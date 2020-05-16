You are the owner of this article.
Rotary Club of La Crosse grants donated to local food, youth programs
Rotary Club of La Crosse grants donated to local food, youth programs

The Rotary Club of La Crosse has received a $1,000 Disaster Relief Grant from the Rotary International Foundation. The grant will be donated to the Hunger Task Force's "Together We Can" Drive-thru Food Drive to be hosted at the Valley View Mall at 11:30 a.m. May 22.

Rotary District 6250 also presented the La Crosse Rotary Club with a grant of $2,000. These funds will be split to support local needs during this time.

The organizations that will be receiving $500 each are The New Horizon’s Food Pantry, Gateway Council Boy Scouts Camp Subsidies, YMCA Youth Activities and New Horizon’s DART Program. These funds will be presented to the organizations in the coming weeks.

For more information on the Rotary Club and its local actions, visit www.rotarycluboflacrosse.org.

