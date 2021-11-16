Rotary clubs to host 11th Annual Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary, Onalaska Rotary Club, along with the Holmen Area Rotary Club, will host the 11th annual Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner on Nov. 25, serving the Onalaska and Holmen communities.

In 2011, the Onalaska Enhancement Foundation, working with partners, established a new tradition of coming together for Thanksgiving. The meal is open to the public and served over 1,400 meals last year. This year we will be prepping for 1,600 meals.

“It’s absolutely amazing how this event has continued to flourish each year with volunteers and community partners pulling it all together. This event is something the community can enjoy together and take pride in. We look forward to serving and enjoying the company of a wide range of residents -- from the youngest to the most ‘seasoned’. This is wonderful opportunity to get to know your neighbors and help build unity in our communities. See you there!” stated co-founders Dan Ferries and Jean Lunde.

A traditional meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls, desserts, milk, and coffee will be served in person at the Wisconsin National Guard Armory, 910 Oak Forest Drive, Onalaska from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a nondenomination blessing prior to the meal. Music will be provided by Joe Cody. COVID protocols will be followed.

Anyone requesting carry-outs are asked to reserve their meals at www.octd.org or call 608-667-1541. Deliveries are available to residents in the city of Onalaska, Brice Prairie, and village of Holmen at 11 a.m., noon, or 1 p.m. at www.octd.org or by calling 608-667-1541. Carry-outs and deliveries should be reserved prior to Monday, Nov. 22.

This event is made possible only through donations from businesses and citizens in our region, along with the numerous volunteers who are gracious enough to donate their time. Donations may be sent to: OEF- Thanksgiving Dinner, 415 Main St., Onalaska, WI 54650 or www.octd.org

