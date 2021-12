For the first time in over 26 years the Rotary Lights display for Wednesday is canceled.

The call was made from the Mayor's Office in cooperation with the Park Department. The concern over heavy rain and extreme gusts of wind called for safety concerns.

The entertainment for Wednesday and the volunteers working the park (Kwik Trip) have been notified. Rotary officials expect to resume on Thursday.

