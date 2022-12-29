Rotary Lights first external food drive boosts food collection numbers

For the first time, Rotary Lights teamed up with Great Rivers United Way to coordinate an external community food drive, in addition to the food drive that occurs nightly at Riverside Park.

Rotary Lights has been brightening the La Crosse community for 28 years. Since its inception, the free holiday event has asked visitors to bring nonperishable food items to donate to local food pantries.

Just a couple weeks ago, the organization reached a milestone – over 5 million food items collected since the first lights went up in Riverside Park.

Pat Stephens, president over Rotary Lights, said that they are well on their way to 6 million with more donations coming in daily. The external food drive was a huge success, and Stephens said it will become a new Rotary Lights tradition.

“We determined quite a while ago that on busy nights we can't get any more cars through the park, which means we can't increase our collections,” Stephens said. “So externally if we do these food drives, we can really increase our numbers greatly.”

In order to increase food collection, Rotary Lights and Great Rivers United Way asked local businesses to organize food drives; 26 Coulee Region businesses stepped up this holiday season.

The team effort was able to assist over 40 community food pantry locations, from La Crosse to outside the county in the village of Cashton.

“We want to say a big thank you to the area food pantries that will benefit from and share this food with the people that they serve,” said Anne Paape, Community Engagement Coordinator at United Way. “Hunger is an everyday concern for some of our neighbors and friends and coworkers. Frankly, more food donations mean more people can be helped.”

Some food pantries are dedicated a specific night of Rotary Lights -- all the items collected that evening will be donated to that pantry. The external food drive collection was able to help pantries that were not given a night; volunteers from the pantry will come to the Rotary Lights building to stock up on goods.

Cashton Cupboard and Closet is one local food pantry that has been benefiting from Rotary Lights food collection for about 10 years. A group of volunteers picked up pallets of food early Thursday morning.

“The donations we get here are just phenomenal. It allows us to give people a generous amount of food,” said Virginia Von Ruden, a volunteer with Cashton Cupboard. Von Ruden said that receiving nonperishables from the food drive allows the organization to purchase dairy, meat and other perishable food items.

Cashton Cupboard serves about 250 to 300 families per month. Von Ruden said that number has been growing in the past couple months.

“The need has never been greater,” Stephens said. “There are people using food pantries right now that have never had to use them before. So the more that we can collect, the more we can help them.”

Another new addition to Rotary Lights this year was the sale of “Paddy,” a collectable teddy bear. Stephens said they sold about 2,300 bears and will donate the proceeds to the construction of WAFER Food Pantry’s new building.

