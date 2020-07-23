Rotary Lights hosts dairy drive-thru

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rotary Lights, in cooperation with Creamery Creek Dairy and the Hunger Task Force, is sponsoring what organizers are calling the largest fresh dairy give-away in western Wisconsin on Saturday.

The drive-thru event will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until supplies last) in front of old Macy's at Valley View Mall.

The give-away utilizes a USDA program called Farmers to Family Food Box Program.

About 2,000 cases of fresh dairy products will be distributed.

Each container includes:

• Two gallons of 2% milk

• Two jugs of strawberry milk

• Two jugs of chocolate milk

• Cream cheese

• Cottage Cheese

• Sour Cream

• French Onion Dip.

“The mission of Rotary Lights is to "feed the hungry" so helping with this was an easy decision,” Rotary Lights director Pat Stephens said. “We have an incredible group of volunteers that are helping pull this off.”

