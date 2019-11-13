The Rotary Lights will celebrate its 25th year and status as a La Crosse holiday icon by creating a new icon, Rotarian Pat Stephens said Wednesday as volunteers worked to get Riverside Park ready for the month-long Christmas celebration.
The organization will add a 50-foot-tall animated Christmas tree on Grandad Bluff, which will go up each year coinciding with the Rotary Lights.
“It is magnificent. It’s going to be a wonderful, wonderful addition,” said Stephens, who has volunteered with the Rotary Lights display for each of its 25 years.
Rotary Lights opens the day after Thanksgiving with the Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade at 5 p.m. Nov. 29.
The parade goes through downtown and ends in the park, where Santa Claus will flip the switch to turn on the lights and a fireworks show will begin. The event will be 5 to 10 p.m. for 33 days, ending with the New Year’s Eve display.
“We’ve instructed our friends the Skyrockers to really give us a show on opening night. We’ve done that for many, many years. This time we said take a look at it and maybe triple the operation for our 25th anniversary,” Stephens said.
New this year will also be the opportunity to view the lights from above. Rotary Lights has brought in Lake Superior Helicopters to give either two- or five-mile rides over the park for six of the 33 nights. The short one is $49 per person and the longer one is $68 per person and tickets are available at https://www.lakesuperiorhelicopters.com/rotarylights.
For those more inclined to low-tech transportation, the free hay rides have been expanded to seven nights due to their popularity.
“There’s nothing like the clip-clop of a horse going around the park, especially if you get a little snow. It really is kind of a neat set-up,” Stephens said.
If the weather cooperates, the organization is planning to bring in La Crosse artist Mike Martino to build a snow sculpture to the entrance of Riverside Park.
There will be two new animated displays and brand new LED lights on the north end of the park.
“Little kids always like the animation, so that will be nice,” Stephens said.
You have free articles remaining.
Bonfires and s’mores will be available 31 nights and Santa Claus will be in the park each day at 5 p.m. through Dec. 23.
While Santa is at the park, there will also be a gift shop open with light-up toys, mittens, hats and scarves for visitors.
There will be musical entertainment on the weekends and a banquet to celebrate 25 years of Rotary Lights Jan. 25, 2020.
Stephens predicted that Rotary Lights will see 140,000 visitors this year, saying he’s already spoken to hotel owners who have rooms filling up with people coming to see the lights, and he expects the organization to pass the 4 million mark on food items collected.
Rotary Lights started in 1995. It collected 13,000 food items that year and donated it all to the Salvation Army.
“They were pleased, we were pleased and it caught on after that,” Stephens said.
In 2018, Rotary Lights collected 340,000 food items which were distributed to 14 food pantries, putting the organization at 3,950,000 collected during the previous 24 years.
“It is amazing the generosity that it shown in this area,” Stephens said.
There will be 111 nonprofits participating and 3,250 volunteers, who will get food delivered from more than two dozen restaurants, according to volunteer Sue Crothers.
“In years past, our volunteers had their choice of hot pizza or cold pizza, and now we’re very blessed. We have over 25 different restaurants, churches, additional private people that provide the wonderful, wonderful meals,” Crothers said.
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights
Rotary Lights opening night
Rotary Lights opening night
Rotary Lights opening night
Rotary Lights opening night
To learn more about Rotary Lights, click here.
To learn more about Rotary Lights, click here.
Look back at photos and advertisements from the pages of the La Crosse Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.