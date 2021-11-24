Rotary Lights kickoff parade back after COVID break, no changes after Waukesha

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the opening day parade for Rotary Lights will return on Friday for the celebration's 27th year.

The parade, which typically features light-up floats and Santa Claus, helps kick off the opening ceremony where this year officials will announce the names of two new Rotary Lights mascots and officially flip the switch.

The parade will begin an hour later than previous years, beginning at 6 p.m. to give more time for downtown shops expecting Black Friday shoppers.

It will follow its same route as past years, moving along Main Street and ending in Riverside Park where the lights display is set up and the opening ceremony will take place.

La Crosse's parade comes just days after a holiday parade in Waukesha, where a man has now been charged with driving through the route, killing at least six individuals, including an 8-year-old boy, and injuring more than 60 people.

Some communities surrounding Waukesha have decided to cancel their upcoming holiday parades, and others have taken extra precautions in preparing for theirs by enhancing the security of barricades around the route and extra personnel on site.

A Rotary Lights spokesperson told the Tribune in an email on Tuesday that it would abide by any adjustments issued by the police department in wake of the incident, but that none have been relayed.

"The La Crosse Police Department has not contacted Rotary Lights about the need to change our safety protocols. We have no reason to believe that the community members who attend our parade this Friday at 6 pm will need to worry about anything negative happening," the spokesperson said.

"[Referencing] the Waukesha tragedy, the police department does not want to make any statements related to that incident and their investigation," a spokesperson with the La Crosse Police Department told the Tribune in an email.

"We will continue to do what we always do for parades and events within the city by working with other city departments to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone," they said.

Temperatures for the parade and opening night of the Rotary Lights are expected to be chilly according to the National Weather Service of La Crosse, with temperatures dipping into the 15-25 degree range on Friday night. Warmer weather will return for the remainder of the weekend.

As always, entry to Rotary Lights will be free and visitors are instead encouraged to bring food donations in lieu of an entry fee, though not mandatory.

