Rotary Lights mascots: Kilo Watt and Katie Watt make their debut

  • Updated
Rotary Lights opens

The new Rotary Lights mascots, Katie Watt, left, and Kilo Watt

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Kilo Watt and Katie Watt made their debut at Rotary Lights on Friday night, the new mascots of La Crosse's holiday celebration.

The mascots were introduced at the kickoff of Rotary Lights, and it was announced that the names submitted by Roger Bjorge were selected by a committee of judges.

In all, nearly 150 sets of names were sent to the Tribune, which hosted the mascot naming process. Bjorge's entry was the first to arrive after a test to the system.

The mascots are new in the 27th year of Rotary Lights.

