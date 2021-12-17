 Skip to main content
Rotary Lights to reopen 'thanks to a huge core of dedicated volunteers'

Rotary Lights opens

Opening night at Rotary Lights

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Rotary Lights, hit with major storm damage Wednesday night, will reopen today.

"Thanks to a huge core of dedicated volunteers, we will be able to complete the clean-up of the park today (Thursday) so we can reopen for Friday night," said President Pat Stephens. "Please pass the word."

Wednesday was the first time in its 26-year history that Rotary Lights had to cancel, this time due to high winds. The cancelation Thursday was forced by the significant damage to trees and structures.

The scene on Thursday morning showed the main tent shelter for the event, often known as the ice castle, had been lifted up and moved about 50 feet by the wind, and the chairs inside mangled. Stephens said the structure, which seats 250, was completely destroyed.

Volunteers on Friday night are from Coulee Bank, and donations tonight go to WAFER.

Carriage rides and helicopter rides also are available,  and Santa will be in the park.

