Rotary selling, deliverying fruit boxes

The Rotary Club of La Crosse has been selling Fruit Basket/Boxes as one of their main fundraisers for well over 20 years now.

The main goal of this event is to generate financial resources for club activities and service projects, but what makes this event so special is the camaraderie shared

between the club members. This event provides an opportunity for all club members to participate through the assembly, distribution, purchase, and sale of fruit. You will see Rotarians dressed in their best ugly sweaters, singing and laughing together, and maybe even juggling some fruit!

Each fruitbox contains 8 apples, 4 oranges, 4 pears and a bag of shelled peanuts. You'll find many of our members offering fruitboxes as an employee appreciation gift, but over the years it has gotten very popular for our members to purchase fruitboxes and donate them to various nonprofit organizations throughout our community as well.

The club volunteers provide free delivery of all fruit boxes within a 20-mile radius of La Crosse. Delivery dates are both Saturday, Dec. 10, and Monday, Dec. 12.

Please join us for this fun-filled and meaningful event this Saturday morning at 27 Market St..