Rotary Vista Trail gets a much-needed revitalization

In July 2014, the Rotary Vista trail opened to the public.

It is somehow fitting that what many volunteers called Vistapalooza happened in the same month.

After seven years of being well-loved by the community, Vista was experiencing some runoff that contributed to erosion and made the trail more difficult than its blue rating.

ORA Trails, the local Nica Teen Trail Corp, members of Friends of the Blufflands and many other volunteers put in over 80 hours on the popular trail in Hixon Forest.

These types of fixes routinely involve closing the trail while the work gets done. By using machinery purchased with donations to ORA’s Trail Friends Fund, volunteers were able to manage the work without having to do so.

Users were able to continue enjoying the trail while also seeing how funds are utilized to help keep it maintained and sustainable for many more years.

