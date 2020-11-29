 Skip to main content
Rotary Youth service groups raise $6400 to feed the hungry
A drive-thru fundraiser held recently by high school Interact Rotary clubs raised almost $6,400 to help feed the hungry in La Crosse.

The fundraiser was held at seven area high schools including La Crosse Central and Logan, Aquinas, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem and Caledonia. The raffle was held to replace an annual iFeed event, canceled due to COVID-19, that collected food and money for the Hunger Task Force and other local food shelves.

This year's proceeds will not only go to the Hunger Task Force but also help fill the shelves at Holmen’s Hope, St. Elizabeth’s Food Pantry in Holmen and the Caledonia Food Shelf.

