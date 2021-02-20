ROTC cadets gather in sub-zero cold for Northern Warfare Challenge

Isabelle Erickson is considering a career in psychology and knows mental preparation is critical when the temperature plunges below zero.

“It’s only cold if you allow yourself to believe it’s cold,” Erickson said as she prepared Saturday morning for the annual Northern Warfare Challenge sponsored by the ROTC Eagle Battalion at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. “You can retrain your mind. If you catch yourself thinking a bad thought, you can turn it around.”

Erickson’s mental approach was put to the test as she and her fellow ROTC cadets were greeted by 7-below zero cold as they began their five-hour trek through Hixon Forest.

Twenty-nine teams, a record for this annual event, marched 16 miles through snow-covered woodland while hauling 45-pound backpacks.

The competition tested winter survival skills such as evacuating casualties through snow and cold, fire-starting, knot-tying and marksmanship. Competitors also took a written test.

“Northern Warfare is a physical challenge,” Brigade Commander Col. Jesse Phillips said. “We’ve incorporated some of the basic soldiering skills that our soldiers and leaders need to know in operating in a winter environment.”