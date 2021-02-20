ROTC cadets gather in sub-zero cold for Northern Warfare Challenge

Isabelle Erickson is considering a career in psychology and knows mental preparation is critical when the temperature plunges below zero.
“It’s only cold if you allow yourself to believe it’s cold,” Erickson said as she prepared Saturday morning for the annual Northern Warfare Challenge sponsored by the ROTC Eagle Battalion at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. “You can retrain your mind. If you catch yourself thinking a bad thought, you can turn it around.”
Erickson’s mental approach was put to the test as she and her fellow ROTC cadets were greeted by 7-below zero cold as they began their five-hour trek through Hixon Forest.
Twenty-nine teams, a record for this annual event, marched 16 miles through snow-covered woodland while hauling 45-pound backpacks.
The competition tested winter survival skills such as evacuating casualties through snow and cold, fire-starting, knot-tying and marksmanship. Competitors also took a written test.
“Northern Warfare is a physical challenge,” Brigade Commander Col. Jesse Phillips said. “We’ve incorporated some of the basic soldiering skills that our soldiers and leaders need to know in operating in a winter environment.”
Phillips said winter training involves most of the same basic training skills required in any climate but factors such as hypothermia and frostbite are taken into account. Cadets dress in layers and keep survival gear such as batteries and water bottles well insulated.
He said snow cover hampers mobility, especially during the evacuation drill.
“You’re not able to move as quickly as you can in this type of environment, and you have to take that into consideration,” Phillips said.
He said physical fitness is critical no matter what the training environment.
“The basic foundation of military soldiers and leaders is being physically fit,” Phillips said. “You need that cardio-respiratory endurance and strength to help you get through this — whether or not you’re from Minnesota or Wisconsin.”
Erickson, who represents the University of Minnesota ROTC in Minneapolis and is also considering a career as a JAG officer, said she has been training for months.
“We did a lot of running and leg, arm and upper body workouts,” Erickson said.
Cadets took off from the parking lot at Granddad’s Bluff shortly after sunrise before heading into the woods. Lt. Col. Mark Peer of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln said the bluffs offer a very challenging terrain.
“It is a very, very strenuous course and a physically exhausting event,” he said.
He described the competition as “an important team-building exercise.”
“Cadets have to work together to accomplish tasks in complex terrain in a cold-weather environment,” Peer said. “It also creates that camaraderie and competition between schools where a healthy competition breeds excellence.”
Phillips said nobody has sustained a significant injury during Northern Warfare Challenge.
“We have lots of medical coverage out there, and we’ve set up different checkpoints with warming tents, so if one of the competitors is feeling a little cold or feeling the onset of frostbite, we’ll put him inside the tent and let him warm up and get him back out there,” he said.
The completion is mostly planned and executed by students in the Eagle Battalion, which includes students from UW-La Crosse, Viterbo University, Winona State University and St. Mary’s University in Winona.
“The cadets put a lot of effort and training into this,” Phillips said. “This has been labeled as the toughest race in ROTC, and they take pride in that.”
