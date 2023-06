The dock at the Round Lake boat landing in Onalaska has been temporarily removed.

According to the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, spring flooding damaged the dock. Once repairs are made, it will be reinstalled.

In the meantime, boaters can still use the boat launch but should be prepared for the conditions.

For more information about the refuge, contact the La Crosse District Visitor Center at 608-779-2399 or go to www.fws.gov/refuge/upper-mississippi-river.