The School District of Holmen, the town of Holland, the village of Holmen and La Crosse County plan to celebrate the opening of the newly constructed roundabout at Briggs and McHugh roads in the Holmen/Holland Community.

As the primary entrance to Holmen High School, area residents have long asked that the intersection be improved to provide a safer flow of traffic for both vehicles and pedestrians alike. The four partnering entities will hold a “Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting” at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the roundabout to commemorate the moment for the regional community. The roundabout is expected to officially open Friday, Aug. 11, according to a press release from Scott A. Heinig, village administrator.