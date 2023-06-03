According to a letter from the Holmen School District, "As part of our ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and enhance safety, the Village of Holmen, in conjunction with the town of Holland ... , will initiate the construction of a new roundabout that will necessitate the closure of the intersection at Briggs and McHugh Road. Additionally, the road connecting the intersection of Briggs and McHugh to Amy Drive will be closed to westbound traffic during this construction phase."