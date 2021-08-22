Roxanne N. Thorelli wins volunteer award

Fredrikson & Byron attorney Roxanne N. Thorelli, formerly of La Crosse, will be awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award by Volunteer Lawyers Network, Ltd. (VLN) at its Minneapolis event on Sept. 9.

VLN will present this award to Thorelli for her commitment to pro bono work, which includes her personal goal of achieving Hennepin County Bar Association’s Centennial Pro Bono Challenge, completing more than 100 hours of pro bono legal service between July 2019 and June 2020.

In addition to her work representing clients regarding unemployment benefit appeal matters, Thorelli advises entrepreneurs and start-ups on a variety of business issues.

Fredrikson & Byron is a leading Midwest law firm with attorneys based in Minneapolis, with offices in Bismarck, Des Moines, Fargo, Mankato, St. Paul, Saltillo, Mexico, and Shanghai, China.

