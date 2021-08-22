 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roxanne N. Thorelli wins volunteer award
0 Comments

Roxanne N. Thorelli wins volunteer award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roxanne Thorelli

Roxanne Thorelli 

Fredrikson & Byron attorney Roxanne N. Thorelli, formerly of La Crosse, will be awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award by Volunteer Lawyers Network, Ltd. (VLN) at its Minneapolis event on Sept. 9.

VLN will present this award to Thorelli for her commitment to pro bono work, which includes her personal goal of achieving Hennepin County Bar Association’s Centennial Pro Bono Challenge, completing more than 100 hours of pro bono legal service between July 2019 and June 2020.

In addition to her work representing clients regarding unemployment benefit appeal matters, Thorelli advises entrepreneurs and start-ups on a variety of business issues.

Fredrikson & Byron is a leading Midwest law firm with attorneys based in Minneapolis, with offices in Bismarck, Des Moines, Fargo, Mankato, St. Paul, Saltillo, Mexico, and Shanghai, China.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News