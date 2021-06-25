RSV cases appearing off cycle in Southern states, local summer virus circulation anticipated

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"If a child is working harder to breathe, or if a child less than six months has pauses in their breathing or apnea spells, or just lethargy and poor feeding, that would be a reason to seek medical care," Van Wyk says. "The big thing would be rapid breathing -- using extra muscles to breathe."

With the rise in interseasonal RSV activity in the areas of the Southern U.S., the CDC is urging symptomatic individuals who test negative for COVID-19 to be screened for RSV, most commonly done via a mouth swab or blood test. Because RSV cases remained comparatively low from April 2020 through March 2021 from previous years, older infants and toddlers have had less exposure and may now be at increased risk of severe RSV-associated illness.

"The virus is starting to circulate more, like it does every year, but it's off cycle. That we're starting to see RSV cases in the South in June is very unusual," Van Wyk says, citing both relaxed coronavirus precautions and increased travel, which leads to more circulation of the virus, as partial causes of the increase. "I think we can prepare for a later peak of RSV in Wisconsin as well."