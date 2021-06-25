RSV cases appearing off cycle in Southern states, local summer virus circulation anticipated

Coronavirus precautions led to a sharp decrease in RSV infections in 2020, but cases are on the rise -- off season -- in the South, and local experts predict the same will occur in the Coulee Region.
In an average year, the U.S. sees 58,000 RSV -- respiratory syncytial virus -- hospitalizations among youth under 5, and an additional 177,000 for adults 65 and older.
Gundersen Health System has in past years admitted up to 200 patients annually for the virus, but during the 2020 winter season there wasn't a single case. The drop is due in large part to widespread masking, increased hygiene and sanitation, limited interaction with groups and crowds and reduced travel due to COVID-19.
"I think it's a combination of these things," says Dr. Andrea J. Van Wyk, pediatrician at Gundersen Health System. "I think people have been more careful about not spreading their germs, even with the common cold."
RSV, like the coronavirus, is spread primarily through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, and can also be contracted through direct contact with a contaminated surface. For babies, RSV, which the CDC says causes between 100 to 500 deaths per year among those under age 5, is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia. In those 65 and older, RSV causes around 14,000 annual deaths.
Cases of RSV normally peak during the fall and winter months, and the symptoms largely overlap with cold and flu: coughing, sneezing, fever and runny nose. RSV, which can escalate and cause severe breathing problems and other health conditions, may also cause weakness, irritability and lack of appetite in infants. There is no treatment for infection outside of symptom management, which may include oxygen supplementation or fluids for dehydration.
"If a child is working harder to breathe, or if a child less than six months has pauses in their breathing or apnea spells, or just lethargy and poor feeding, that would be a reason to seek medical care," Van Wyk says. "The big thing would be rapid breathing -- using extra muscles to breathe."
With the rise in interseasonal RSV activity in the areas of the Southern U.S., the CDC is urging symptomatic individuals who test negative for COVID-19 to be screened for RSV, most commonly done via a mouth swab or blood test. Because RSV cases remained comparatively low from April 2020 through March 2021 from previous years, older infants and toddlers have had less exposure and may now be at increased risk of severe RSV-associated illness.
"The virus is starting to circulate more, like it does every year, but it's off cycle. That we're starting to see RSV cases in the South in June is very unusual," Van Wyk says, citing both relaxed coronavirus precautions and increased travel, which leads to more circulation of the virus, as partial causes of the increase. "I think we can prepare for a later peak of RSV in Wisconsin as well."
Since late March, the CDC saw an increase of RSV cases being reported by the National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System, but the CDC notes because of the "deviation in the typical circulation patterns for RSV, at this time it is not possible to anticipate the likely spread, peak or duration of activity with any certainty."
Van Wyk encourages continued viral spread prevention tactics, especially avoiding contact with babies when ill.
"The same way to stop RSV spread is the same way to stop coronavirus," Van Wyk says. "I don't think we need to shut everything down but just using that common sense -- stay home if you are sick, try to avoid contact with young children even if you have a simple cold. For younger children, especially under 2 years old, a cold can cause severe illness."
For more information on RSV, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/rsv.htm.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.