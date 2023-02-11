Most people work in order to "bring home the bacon." Ruby Bartelt goes to her shift for the bacon.

Ruby, a certified therapy dog, is on duty at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse a few days during the week and two weekends a month, making rounds in behavioral health and medical specialities and visiting individual patients upon request.

Her services are rewarded with ear scratches, head pats and the occasional breakfast side.

"Ruby gets a lot of attention, and sometimes she gets a lot of bacon," says her owner, Heather Bartelt. "When the older patients know she is coming they save the bacon from their tray."

Bartelt, a project manager at Gundersen, brought goldendoodle Ruby home at eight weeks old and a month later enrolled the puppy in pet therapy classes. During her previous role as a recreational therapist at the hospital, Bartelt had seen "the amazing things dogs can do" for patients, and, having grown up with Goldendoodles, knew the breed's friendly disposition and hypoallergenic fur made it perfect for work in a healthcare environment.

Ruby completed her Canine Good Citizen training and testing through the Coulee Region Humane Society, becoming an official "Ambassador of Love" at a year old.

Bartelt and Ruby are one of 13 handler and therapy pet teams at Gundersen, a role that allows Bartelt, who previously worked as a recreational therapist, to continue interacting with patients and Ruby to spend her days basking in petting and adoring comments.

"I love the feeling I get when I see patients with her," says Bartelt, who makes her pet therapy visits as a volunteer. "They light up."

Ruby, with her shiny curls, warm eyes and ever-wagging tail, stops people in their tracks as she walks down the corridors, with patients reaching their arms out from waiting room seats to offer a pet and staff taking a detour to soak up some love. Ruby relishes the outpouring of attention, but also knows when her focus is needed. Two months ago, while visiting the behavioral health unit, Ruby came across an adolescent who was struggling.

"The patient just sat on the ground and Ruby sat next to her and (held out) her paw," recalls Bartelt. "And for 10 minutes the patient held her paw and they were just staring in each others eyes. It was so sweet to see."

Ruby is able to make an impression even on those with declining cognition. In the medical specialities unit, a patient with dementia never remembered Bartelt's name but "when I walked down the hallway with Ruby, she was shouting out Ruby's name. It's sweet to see how they remember Ruby even when they can't remember staff."

At home, "high energy, excitable and happy" Ruby enjoys snuggling with her cat sister Stella and playing with her owners. At the hospital, clad in a blue bandana, she's ready to provide that sense of comfort to patients.

"I think it's a really great program," Bartelt says of pet therapy. "I think a lot of people love seeing a dog in the hospital. When they're having a hard time and need a break from thinking about their illness, there's that familiarity of a pet."

