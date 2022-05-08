Rummage Along the River is May 20-21

Rummage Along the River is a 70-mile garage sale extravaganza that winds along Hwy. 35, Wisconsin’s Great River Road. Stoddard, Genoa, the Bad Axe, Victory, De Soto, Ferryville and Lynxville are the river towns and Hwy. 27 to Seneca and Mt. Sterling offer more shopping. This year’s event is set for May 20-21.

For information on sales, visit www.rummagealongtheriver.com. Information can also be found on the Rummage Along the River Facebook page. The sale map goes online May 19, plus on Facebook and can be printed for one’s convenience.

Looking to find the garage sales in each community? Stop at the local gas station for a list of the places in De Soto (Pronto), Ferryville (Ferryville Cheese & More), Genoa-ZZ Stop Gas Station and Seneca at Greeners Corner. In Stoddard, stop at Village Hall and in Lynxville maps are at the Dawg House. In Mt. Sterling they are at Finders Keepers (corner of Hwy. 171 and 27). In addition, check out Ferryville’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ferryvillewi and Ferryville Tourism Council’s website, www.visitferryville.com.

Road construction: Hwy. 35, Victory-De Soto: Shoppers are considered local traffic per WisDOT. Travel from the south — De Soto and Victory – take Hwy. 82 to Red Mound and County UU into Victory, back on Hwy. 35. Travel from the north—Victory to De Soto – take County UU to Red Mound and Hwy 82 to De Soto and Hwy 35.Every participating community will have something special to offer, including organizations serving and selling food.

