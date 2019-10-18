The Tomah Haiti Mission Team will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. October 26 at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 310 Elizabeth St. W., Tomah.
Lunch and a bake sale will be available both days, with all proceeds to be sent to Haiti to help children's ministries and medical needs.
Donations for the sale will be accepted beginning Oct. 21. For more information or assistance with donations, call or text Laura Bishop at 608-343-7039.
