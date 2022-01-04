Rural Cashton man injured in Amish logging accident

On Monday at 3:30 p.m. the Vernon County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call of an Amish logging accident in town of Clinton. Emergency responders were sent to County Road D and McDaniel Road.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Alvin E. Miller, 41, of rural Cashton was cutting down a tree when part of the tree fell and struck his upper body.

Miller was logging with two other Amish. One person went for help while the other stayed with Miller. Due to terrain and snow, emergency responders used 4-wheel drive trucks and UTV's to rescue Miller.

Gundersen Air was sent to the scene. Healthcare staff stabilized Miller, who was later transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital with severe body injuries, but a full recovery is expected.

County Road D at the intersection of McDaniel Road was closed for approximately a half hour for rescue efforts.

La Farge EMS, Cashton Fire and First Responders, Westby First Responders and Gundersen Air assisted at the scene.

