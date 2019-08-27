TOWN OF SYLVAN — A 63-year-old rural Viola woman was killed in a house fire Saturday in Richland County.
The fire was reported about 10 p.m. at 18478 Hwy. U. When authorities arrived, they discovered a two-story home engulfed in flames and an unresponsive woman lying behind the home, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Bonnie L. Strothman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Allen D. Strothman, 68, was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Fire crews were on the scene for about five hours. The incident remains under investigation.
