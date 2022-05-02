Rural Viroqua man arrested for stealing road signs in Vernon County

A rural Viroqua man has been arrested for stealing numerous road signs throughout Vernon County, following a several months long investigation.

According to a news release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, on April 29 Vernon County deputies located 18 road signs at a residence on Rolling Hills Road in the town of Jefferson that had been previously stolen from various locations throughout the county.

Taken into custody was Bretton R. Anderson, 19. He was booked into the Vernon County Jail on charges of theft, criminal damage to property, and possession of stolen property.

Anderson was released on a recognizance bond and is due in court for an initial appearance on June 8. Formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.

This investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any further information, please contact the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123, Vernon County Crimestoppers at 608-637-8477, or submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.

