A rural Viroqua man was seriously injured early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash.
Evin Engen, 23, was westbound on Hwy. SS near Cook Hill Road when he lost control of his vehicle, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. He crossed the eastbound lane, traveled over an embankment, struck a fence and a tree.
The time of the crash is not known, but a pedestrian notified authorities of the crash about 8:15 a.m.
Engen was airlifted to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
The accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
