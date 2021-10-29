Ruth Scholze recognized with Frederick D. Frick Servant Leadership Award in Holmen

Well known in the Holmen area for her community involvement, Ruth Scholze is especially notorious for her chocolate cookies and other delights, which she freely shares with friends, family, coworkers and others.

Because of her years of service to her hometown, Scholze was recognized with the 2021 Frederick D. Frick Servant Leadership Award at the 2021 Holmen Area Foundation Community Breakfast.

Mark Huesmann, HAF breakfast committee chair and past president, introduced Scholze as this year’s recipient. Scholze was selected by the HAF breakfast committee after reviewing her contributions to the community, schools and church.

In his remarks, Huesmann noted Scholze, “. . . is so giving and always thinking of others first before herself. Many area people have been blessed with a surprise container of cookies or a loaf of banana bread on their doorsteps.”

“This is the first time I’ve been given chocolate chip cookies instead of giving them,” said Scholze after she was presented with a baker’s box of the treats as part of the award ceremony. “I’m very grateful and humbled for this servant leadership award. Life is a gift and how you live your life makes a difference to your family and friends. I am who I am because of the grace of God.”

The breakfast is held annually to thank the community for its support and to celebrate the positive developments in the Holmen area. This year, it took place Thursday in the Holmen Area Community Center.

Scholze traces her involvement in her lifelong community to her attendance at an earlier HAF Breakfast.

“Laurie Kessler spoke about getting involved with a community center with a focus on the youth, so when I retired from the School District of Holmen in June 2012 and started part time back at La Crosse County Library, I had time to get involved,” said Scholze. “The community center committee, the library committee, Holmen Area Foundation Board, in addition to Holmen Area Historical Society, McGilvray Bridges, Halfway Creek Lutheran Church, Gift of Grace Lutheran Church, Delta Kappa Gamma kept me busy. It’s good to give back to the community; it’s the little things that make a difference like receiving a box of chocolate chip cookies!”

Kessler, a founding member of the organization to build the HACC, inspired Scholze to make a difference when she urged her friends and neighbors to ask, “How can I help?”

Scholze’s service also extended to her faith community. As a member of Halfway Creek Church, Scholze served as choir director, a member of the church council, the president of the Ladies Aid and a Sunday school teacher.

Born and raised in the Halfway Creek area, the only time Scholze left the Holmen area was to attend Wartburg College, earning an education degree, and then teaching in New Vienna, Iowa, for a year. Returning to school to earn a master’s in library science, she moved back to the area after she became the children’s librarian for La Crosse County. A few years later, she became the LMC director at Evergreen Elementary School where she worked over 20 years until her retirement.

In retirement, she realized she longed for the library experience, so she took a part-time position at the Holmen Public Library and now continues to work there for almost 20 years.

Since 2009, HAF has recognized a community member who displayed the qualities of servant leader at its annual breakfast. Named for the longtime School District of Holmen Superintendent Frederick D. Frick, the Servant Leadership Award recognizes a Holmen area resident who serves others, volunteers, practices leadership and commitment to the community.

Past recipients have been Laurie Kessler, Mike Schmitz, in memoriam; Bev Rott; Festival Foods; Pat Stephens; Dan McHugh; Barry Bertelsen, in memoriam; Len and Sandy Beranek; Sister Bridget Donaldson; Marie Dummer; Drugan family; Lloyd Dresen; and Dave and Barb Skogen.

In addition to the servant leadership award presentation, the morning’s event also featured updates from representatives of the village of Holmen, the towns of Holland and Onalaska, the Holmen Area Community Center, Boys and Girls Club and the School District of Holmen.

The representatives highlighted the activities and new developments taking place in their various municipalities and with their organizations.

