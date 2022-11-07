Safe Families: 'An army of people' ready to help

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series on Safe Families.

Looking back at her life, Tracy Trussoni treasures her family’s support at those critical moments. “I think back to the time when I was a single mom and I struggled,” she told a group of pastors and church representatives at a recent Safe Families open house.

Not everyone in crisis can access that same level of support, but Trussoni is doing her best to see that they have a chance. “We as a church need to be that support. We can be that extended family,” she told the pastors. “And Safe Families is a bridge from the church to the community.”

Now as development director of Safe Families of La Crosse, Trussoni holds informational meetings at churches and organizations, introducing them to an alternative to an already strained foster care system that currently serves 86 children with only 64 homes countywide.

And the meetings pay dividends. After just two years, Safe Families has garnered the support of seven partner churches with volunteers coming from 13 churches throughout the region. Over 48 families and 72 children currently benefit from its work.

Trussoni explained that Safe Families is preventative rather than reactive: “While the parent works out problems in the household, the kids are safe,” she said. “We also support the parents as well. We build relationships and the parents have a network to connect with for support.”

Trussoni is no ivory tower administrator. She and her husband have fostered five kids, and for a season she worked at Crossfire in downtown La Crosse. A faith-based outreach for teens that helped shape her worldview.

Our eyes were really opened to the needs of the community, she said. “Many of these families come from generations of poverty. We can’t just sit them down with a workbook. We need people to come along side of them.”

Trussoni tells the story of several church folks who discovered two women with their children who moved into low income housing. The church folks, “began to ‘Amazon’ them to provide for their needs,” Trussoni said. “God moves and works in so many different ways by what we’re doing.”

The Rev. Phillip Waselik of Trinity Lutheran Church on La Crosse’s North Side hosted the latest open house for Safe Families. “I’m excited for Trinity to invest in the program in some way,” he said. “It’s definitely something that could benefit La Crosse, especially the North Side.” Waselik said he has plans to approach his bishop in hope of making Safe Families a synod-wide effort.

Using the church model

Safe Families differs from the foster system in that it’s totally volunteer, it’s faith-based and parents maintain full custody of their children. Other than Trussoni, the only other staff member is Stacia Johnson, a part-time family coach coordinator.

“Support through the church is the backbone of the organization,” said Trussoni. She pointed out that because the church is a natural support system, parents have access to a wide range of services. “Churches have resources like funds, but also tangible resources”, she said. Like respite care, coaching and mentoring.

To accomplish its goals, Safe Families uses a structure that allows for the most efficient use of volunteer help. The church supplies a host family, family friends, and a ministry lead. While the host family cares for the children, church friends care for the host family. “The host family has a network of support as well, so you’re not serving in isolation as in foster care,” said Trussoni. The ministry lead is the person who runs the program within the church.

Natalie Heise is ministry lead at River of Life Church and holds a long list of credentials. In addition to her nursing skills, she’s taught parenting education in Iowa and worked in the foster system in Minnesota. She has also trained with Safe Families.

Heise and her husband have 10 children — three biological and seven adopted. “We’ve done foster care for 15 years, and I won’t put a number on them because they’re not just a number. I’ve learned from every kid,” she said.

As ministry lead Heise also fills the role of family coach, often working through issues with parents while kids are safe with a host family. “I’m like a social worker who works with the parents and the host family to make it the best experience for both,” she said. Otherwise, “when a need comes up I go to my volunteers.”

Jacob Wallace, pastor of River of Life appreciates her work. “She’s the reason we have volunteers,” he said. “She’s been a real advocate. Natalie pushes the envelope to help serve kids.”

As Heise reflected on her own role, she said, “This is exactly what the Lord meant when He said, ‘Care for the widow and the orphan.’ Seeing what Safe Families does is truly a team thing. It’s an army of people that surrounds these people with anything they need.”