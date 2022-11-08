Safe Families: Reaching the vulnerable

Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series on Safe Families.

“We’re experiencing a mental health crisis among children,” said Stephanie Mancuso, a social worker for the La Crosse School District who was a keynote speaker at a recent Safe Families open house.

She said that in 12 months beginning in July 2021, La Crosse police logged over 1,500 mental health calls, nearly 300 of which were for children. In addition, 60% of La Crosse high school students missed at least 10 days of classes. And 162 students were considered homeless.

According to Mancuso, these are indicators of a rising rate of families in trouble. “Families are in need and the church needs to step up,” she continued. “We need to come shoulder to shoulder with the most vulnerable and that is what Safe Families does.”

One life touched

On a frigid day last January when Anika Hadley trudged to Logan High, her next exam was the least of her worries. The then 17-year-old had become homeless. She was one of 27 unaccompanied homeless students in the La Crosse School District last year.

Anika’s living situation had deteriorated into abuse. “It was toxic, I just couldn’t live there anymore,” she recalled. “I was just numb.” So Anika reached out to her school social worker. The next few weeks spun a web of support from individuals and agencies that ultimately led Anika to Safe Families of La Crosse. And a home filled with love and hope.

Safe Families of La Crosse opened its doors two years ago with the goal of protecting children by providing them with stable, temporary homes until family issues can be resolved. According to Tracy Trussoni, development director, 70% of children helped by Safe Families are 6 years old or younger. So not all volunteers are equipped to handle older students. Providentially, one family was — Rod and Milli Popp of Onalaska.

“I was trained as a volunteer with Safe Families but being retired, having young ones around just wouldn’t work,” explained Milli. But when Safe Families requested housing for a teenager, Milli and Rob responded.

“It didn’t take long to become a family,” recalled Anika. “They didn’t overstep. I felt safe there.” And she and Poppy, the family dog, became immediate friends.

According to Trussoni, when people reach out to Safe Families, they are fully aware that it’s faith-based — a fact that proved fortunate for Anika, who was still wrestling with her past.

“I hit rock bottom this summer,” explained Anika. So Milli and Rob gently shared their faith and watched church services with her on television. “I met two friends from Safe Families, and they encouraged me to go to church,” said Anika. So she did, and eventually gave her life to God.

Anika went on to graduate high school and enrolled in Western Tech’s general studies program. She plans to study filmmaking at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

‘It takes a village’

“I can’t give La Crosse enough credit. It’s a big, big network,” observed Milli. “It really does take a village.”

Since its beginning, Safe Families has collaborated with other local agencies, acting on referrals from schools, Head-Start, the County Human Services Department and others. Lila Barlow, supervisor at La Crosse County’s foster care program, was on the design team for Safe Families. She says that La Crosse County was perhaps one of the first governmental agencies to partner with a faith-based agency in the planning and implementation process.

“We really worked together,” she said. One of the big questions was, “How do we incorporate this into the community?” So they began to reach out to churches and community organizations.

Barlow said that she sometimes uses Safe Families as a referral when children return home after foster care, but more importantly is its emphasis on prevention. “We use Safe Families at the front end for support to keep kids from entering the system,” Barlow said. “These are real people who just want to help.”

Early collaborations

One of the major steps in the early formation of Safe Families came three years ago when Jason Witt, director of La Crosse County Human Services, pitched the idea to Dave Konkol, one of the pastors at First Free Church in Onalaska.

“He had a state memo giving permission for government agencies to engage with faith based organizations,” recalled Konkol. According to Konkol, Witt hoped to find an option to foster care.

So with the help of Gundersen, the Family and Children’s Center, the school district, and several other stakeholders, they formed the Community United for Families along with a Safe Families advisory board. With a seed grant from the La Crosse County Foundation, they were ready to hire a director by 2022. Today, funding comes exclusively from churches and individuals.

“We need more evangelical churches to step up; it’s perfect for them,” said Konkol. “People know that the families are Christians, but it’s all volunteer. They want to do what’s best for the kids.”