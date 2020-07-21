Safe Families voluntary intervention program to help keep kids out of foster care, reduce trauma

The Family & Children's Center and Safe Families for Children have partnered to provide a new program aimed at preventing children from entering the foster care system.
Safe Families, which provides services nationwide and in eastern Wisconsin, will now be offered in La Crosse County through a $58,000 grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation.
The "voluntary intervention program" will operate out of the Family & Children's Center building on Main Street and offer temporary out-of-home care for children as well as support, resources and mentoring for parents who are struggling.
"Historically, extended family members and friends helped care for children and parents who were dealing with serious issues like substance-use disorders, domestic abuse and other family crises," says Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the La Crosse Community Foundation. "But families today are more isolated than in past generations. This program promotes systems of natural support for families."
The program is expected to help about 200 families during the next three years, offering parents reaching a crisis point a respite before the situation becomes abusive or neglectful.
Jason Witt, La Crosse County Human Services director, and Onalaska pastor Dave Konkol advocated for the program to be implemented here.
Rather than the child being removed from the home by social services, the program strives to intervene by placing their children in a safe residence, overseen by trained host families and mentors, for anywhere from a few days to a few weeks while the parent acquires the resources and stability to provide the best care for their child.
Safe Families, says the program's Wisconsin director, Nicole Zorn, serves as "a safety net to prevent kids from falling into the child welfare system." La Crosse County has a shortage of foster care homes available -- the gap is currently 40 -- and the Safe Families is intended to "catch families upstream."
"Trauma can be increased by removing that child from their parents and placing them with a stranger," Zorn says.
The service is especially crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Zorn notes, "One of the leading indicators of child abuse and neglect is isolation." With parents being strained to their limit due to lack of child care, lost jobs, mental-health struggles and minimized contact with support persons, pressures and frustrations may, unfortunately, be taken out on their child, or leave parents incapacitated to meet physical and emotional needs.
Tita Yutuc, CEO and president of Family & Children's Center, says Safe Families will complement the Family & Children's Center Host Homes program, which launched five years ago and fills the need for safe housing for homeless teens.
Prevention, says Yutuc, "is obviously the best barometer of success in the future," and the partnership is a benefit to the whole community on health, safety and financial levels.
"The whole community will win as we work together as a collaborative and not in isolation from one another," Yutuc says.
For information on serving as a host family for Safe Families, call Nicole Zorn at 262-725-5199 or visit www.safefamilies.org/.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.