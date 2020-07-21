Safe Families voluntary intervention program to help keep kids out of foster care, reduce trauma

Rather than the child being removed from the home by social services, the program strives to intervene by placing their children in a safe residence, overseen by trained host families and mentors, for anywhere from a few days to a few weeks while the parent acquires the resources and stability to provide the best care for their child.

Safe Families, says the program's Wisconsin director, Nicole Zorn, serves as "a safety net to prevent kids from falling into the child welfare system." La Crosse County has a shortage of foster care homes available -- the gap is currently 40 -- and the Safe Families is intended to "catch families upstream."

"Trauma can be increased by removing that child from their parents and placing them with a stranger," Zorn says.

The service is especially crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Zorn notes, "One of the leading indicators of child abuse and neglect is isolation." With parents being strained to their limit due to lack of child care, lost jobs, mental-health struggles and minimized contact with support persons, pressures and frustrations may, unfortunately, be taken out on their child, or leave parents incapacitated to meet physical and emotional needs.