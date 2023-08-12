An ordinance to improve safety, cohesion and routes for all terrain and utility task vehicles on county roads will need approval from the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors.

The amended ordinance for ATV/UTV use on roads was approved without opposition Aug. 7 at the county’s Public Works and Infrastructure committee meeting.

The primary changes to the ordinance are updated safety standards and new additions to the application for an ATV/UTV route.

County supervisor Pam Viner said the amendments were needed as more requests were coming to the county to open roads for ATV/UTV use, but the board is hesitant to open all county roads because of population density and road conditions.

“La Crosse County is in a very unique position in that we’re one of the few counties in this area that does not have trails for ATVs and UTVs,” Viner said. “We’re trying to come to a place where we understand where folks want to be able to ride their ATVs. But we also understand that some folks don’t want to have ATVs on the roads.”

A new safety change to the ordinance mandates all ATV/UTV users on county roads must have a valid driver’s license and liability insurance. Riders under the age of 18 must wear a helmet.

“So by doing these changes, we think we’re going to be able to increase the safety on the roads for both the ATVs and for the other users of the roads,” Viner said.

There are 22 designated ATV routes on La Crosse County roads. If the amended ordinance passes, the county’s Public Works and Infrastructure committee would be tasked with approving new routes.

Viner said the updated application will better guide the committee in approving routes. New information such as population density, road conditions, traffic patterns and frequency of accidents will be provided by the county highway department for the committee’s consideration.

Additionally, applicants requesting new routes must demonstrate how the new route would connect to the established roads for cohesion.

“If they want a ride down the road, then we have to be able to make routes that make sense and that give folks a destination and a place to go,” Viner said.

The amended ordinance was drafted by a special county task force for the ATV ordinance. The task force included Kat Anderson, Betty Deboer, Ronda Peterson, Robin Schmidt, Sue Schultz and Sandy Thompson.

Charlotte Peters, community development educator for the county, facilitated the task force.

“Without them this would not have worked so smoothly,” Viner said. “I was really, really impressed with how well these folks handled this situation. How well they worked together, how well they were able to talk about issues that they disagreed on, but were able to come together with some compromises to make this work.”

To approve ordinance amendments, the ordinance will be read into the county record twice before the vote. The first consideration will be at the upcoming county board meeting Aug. 17 and the second reading, and subsequent vote, will occur Sept. 21.