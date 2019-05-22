The best part of Elise Myre’s day was escaping a burning building.
“It was fun and not very scary,” said Elise, a third-grader at Aquinas Catholic Schools. “The smoke smelled like maple syrup.”
Students from across the Coulee Region learned how to escape a fire, avoid falls on the playground and even save a drowning friend during Gundersen Health System’s annual Slide into Safety event at Erickson Park on Wednesday.
Classes from nearly 20 area schools spent the day practicing safety drills, including throwing inner tubes at teddy bears, and watching demonstrations by the local police, fire and sheriff’s departments.
“Summer is a good time to prepare kids, because a lot of them will be outside more than they’re used to and playing without supervision,” said Kris Edwards, a program manager in Gundersen’s pediatrics department. “Hopefully, these are discussions they’re already having at home and at school. This is just one event where we can pull a lot of that education together and have them do it in a fun, outdoor environment.”
At the helmet safety station, students dropped a pair of eggs — one cushioned and one not — to learn about concussions and the importance of protecting your head.
At the pedestrian safety station, they played bingo to test their knowledge of road signs and traffic rules.
And at the seat belt safety station, they watched a simulation of a 25-mph rollover, in which a dummy that was not wearing a seatbelt tumbled out the vehicle and into the grass.
“Whoa,” one of the students said. “I think he’s dead.”
But in an unscientific survey of giggling students, the most popular and memorable station proved to be the smoke house operated by the La Crosse Fire Department.
There was no fire, no real danger, but you’d never know it by the students no-nonsense approach during the drill.
Crawling on their hands and knees, class after class kept below the billowing smoke and eased down a staircase toward the exit.
Henry McGovern, a third-grader at Aquinas, said the smoke house was his favorite station, no contest. It’s miles better, he said, than your run-of-the-mill fire drill.
“It was cool because you don’t normally get to be in the room when there’s a fire,” Henry said. “It was fun being in that situation, going through the rooms, trying to find your way out.”
