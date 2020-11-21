Sailor comes home to La Crosse for Thanksgiving thanks to Ben Jackson Foundation Travel Award

It was February 2020 when Isiah Brown last saw his mom, Angela, having spent the last several months on the West Coast with the U.S. Navy.

Brown, 22, was determined to find the funds to make the trip home for Thanksgiving, but a generous gift allowed him to book a flight without stressing over his finances, leaving him free to focus on family and relaxation following a whirlwind of boot camp, Naval duties and the anxieties of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Brown was presented with a $500 travel award from the Ben Jackson Foundation to cover his flight expenses from Lenmoore, Calif., where he is currently stationed, to his hometown of La Crosse. The financial gift, along with a U.S. Navy t-shirt and challenge coin, was handed to Brown in person by Larry and Jennifer Jackson, parents to Ben, who created the foundation with their children following Ben's death in 2018.

"It means a lot — I'm very thankful," Brown said of the gift, unable to give Larry and Jennifer a handshake or hug due to COVID-19 precautions but smiling broadly. "Hearing their story — it puts a new perspective on it."