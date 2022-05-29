Saint Mary’s University community speaks out following elimination of 11 majors

The planned elimination of several liberal arts programs at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota has been met with concern from students, alumni and other educators, leading to open letters to the administration and hundreds of online messages.

The university, a private Lasallian institution in Winona, announced the elimination of 11 programs May 10. The cuts include theology, art, history, English and theater majors, and 13 tenured faculty positions. More than 160 current and incoming students are enrolled in these majors.

Concerns from community members include the elimination of tenured faculty positions, the impact on the arts and theater community in Winona and how students in these majors will finish their degrees.

“I was angry for a little bit about the way Saint Mary’s handled this and talked about the programs being cut,” said Lindsay Stussy, a current Saint Mary’s student studying history, art and health humanities. “They said they don’t hold great promise and that was a punch in the face to know your college doesn’t believe in you.”

The University will now focus on its science, technology and business offerings, said Ann Merchlewitz, senior vice president and general counsel at Saint Mary’s.

“We had a committee that had academic administration and faculty representation that looked at also what majors to choose for about eight weeks and looked at where we saw opportunities in terms of future jobs,” Merchlewitz said. “We want to try to match our enrolled majors with what we saw employers were going to need in the future.”

Financial stress placed on the university, declining numbers of high school students who may attend college and shrinking enrollment numbers at Saint Mary’s factored into this decision, Merchlewitz said.

In a column for the Winona Daily News, university President Father James P. Burns said he acknowledged “that change is upsetting” and said the decision was being felt “by our entire community.”

While some said the changes were a departure from Lasallian values, Burns said the University’s mission as a Lasallian Catholic institution is to remain committed to practical, Christian and human education.

“It is a sensitive balance between paying close attention to enrollment, which drives our financial picture, and fulfilling our mission,” Burns wrote in the column.

Although eliminated faculty will remain at the university through spring 2023, Stussy said it will take time for her to process the loss of the professors impacted by the cuts.

“Saint Mary’s prides itself on being a close knit community and having good relationships with professors,” she said. “We’ve spent the last three years building relationships and the cuts are going to impact the types of classes you can take and the help we can get.”

Other educators and alumni are also taking action in response to the program cuts.

The Winona State Faculty Association hosted a forum last weekend with more than 50 attendees to discuss the decision and craft questions for the Saint Mary’s administration.

A group of Saint Mary’s alumni also sent an open letter to the University with 288 signatures from other former students.

Nicole DeBace-Rech and Dan Rech, who both graduated from Saint Mary’s and helped write the open letter, said they are want to see more information from administration on how these cuts will work long-term.

“They have made this announcement, I think, without actually doing any of that planning,” Rech said. “You haven’t put a plan in place yet to tell us how you’re going to make sure that this isn’t just another nail in the coffin on the demise of the Winona campus.”

Merchlewitz said the university created implementation work groups to plan the phasing out of majors and how liberal arts will be incorporated into general education requirements, among other responsibilities. Most of the working groups will begin meeting in June.

Liberal arts ideas will likely be incorporated into general education requirements or offered through extracurricular activities. For example, theater and choir courses will not be offered, but students can participate in a choir or theater club, Merchlewitz said.

Other course requirements may be fulfilled through teach-out programs, where courses from eliminated majors are taught by other faculty at the university or by professors from outside institutions.

The Winona State Faculty Association, led by President Jenna Chernega and Vice President Patrick Clipsham, said they are circulating a letter among WSU faculty stating their intention to decline participation in a teach-out program.

“We are not interested in being adjuncts for Saint Mary’s. If students end up coming to Winona State we will welcome and serve, but we aren’t interested in making this easier for the administration to do,” Chernega said.

Other community members raised concern over the future of status of Saint Mary’s Page Theatre and the University-affiliated Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (MCA).

Merchlewitz said there will be no impact on the MCA, and the Page Theatre will continue to showcase student and faculty work on campus. The theater has not shown professional work since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Looking ahead, students, alumni and other stakeholders said they want to see more transparency from the university’s administration when making changes and a clear plan for the future of Saint Mary’s.

“Right now I’m feeling determined to show my degree does have skills that will provide me with a job in the future, but I don’t have a clue what that’s going to look like now at Saint Mary’s,” Stussy said. “My biggest fear is that they don’t have a clue either.”

