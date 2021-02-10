Saint Mary’s University, Viterbo University form new academic partnership

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and Viterbo University of La Crosse have announced a new partnership that provides flexibility and increased academic offerings for students at both schools.
University presidents Father James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D., of Saint Mary’s and Glena Temple, Ph.D., of Viterbo will sign a partnership agreement Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Both universities are founded in Catholic values and have a shared mission of transformative education.
“Partnering with Viterbo is a natural extension for Saint Mary’s as we look to serve students who seek an excellent education rooted in leadership and service to others,” said Father Burns. “In these increasingly challenging times, we are called to be especially innovative and creative in serving students and meeting employer and societal needs going forward. Strong partnerships create opportunity, and we are pleased to be working closely with Viterbo.”
“This partnership is mutually beneficial for students looking to jump start meaningful advanced degrees or certificate programs, as well as for regional employers,” said Dr. Temple. “Students will emerge from these collaborative programs with valuable skills, strong leadership traits, and ethical values — characteristics highly desirable in today’s workforce. Our collective goal is to offer flexibility and opportunity — two things today’s deserving students seek when determining where and how to advance their education.”
As part of the agreement:
- Saint Mary’s will recognize six credits of advanced standing toward its 36-hour MS in business intelligence and data analytics from the following Viterbo bachelor’s degrees: accounting, business administration, finance, health care and wellness management, marketing, sport management and leadership, computer science, engineering, and psychology.
- Saint Mary’s students completing a BA degree are able to accelerate completion of Viterbo’s MA in Servant Leadership program by enrolling in six credits of graduate coursework that counts toward both the MA and the BA degree.
- Saint Mary’s will make its Certificate in Project Management available to Viterbo graduates.
- Viterbo will make its Certificate in Ethical Leadership available to Saint Mary’s graduates.
The agreement is effective for fall 2021.