Saint Mary’s University, Viterbo University form new academic partnership

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and Viterbo University of La Crosse have announced a new partnership that provides flexibility and increased academic offerings for students at both schools.

University presidents Father James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D., of Saint Mary’s and Glena Temple, Ph.D., of Viterbo will sign a partnership agreement Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Both universities are founded in Catholic values and have a shared mission of transformative education.

“Partnering with Viterbo is a natural extension for Saint Mary’s as we look to serve students who seek an excellent education rooted in leadership and service to others,” said Father Burns. “In these increasingly challenging times, we are called to be especially innovative and creative in serving students and meeting employer and societal needs going forward. Strong partnerships create opportunity, and we are pleased to be working closely with Viterbo.”

